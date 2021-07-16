Parts of Sofia Temporarily without Hot Water

Society | July 16, 2021, Friday // 23:33
Bulgaria: Parts of Sofia Temporarily without Hot Water

Fourteen districts of the capital Sofia will be temporarily without hot water for a period between 7 and 10 days after August 2.

The reason is a test of the gas pipeline to TPP-East and repairs on the pipes in the residential areas in the East of Sofia and part of the centre.

Hot water supply will be temporarily suspended in more than 6,270 sub-stations in the eastern regions of Sofia for 10 days due to a planned stopping of operation of the thermal power plant in Druzhba residential area. During this period, the gas routes will be inspected and the filters will be replaced.

Due to maintenance of main pipelines, 3,800 sub-stations in the centre of the capital will be without hot water for 7 days.

