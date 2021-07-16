Bulgaria Receives Support from Hungary for Entry in Schengen Area

Hungary has reaffirmed its support for Bulgaria's entry to the Schengen visa-free area at a meeting between Bulgarian Interior Ministry Boyko Rashkov and his Hungarian counterpart Sandro Pinter here on Friday.



The two were unanimous about the significance of EU's external border controls. Rashkov briefed his guest on the measures that

were taken to address migration challenges. For his part, Hungarian Interior Minister Pinter shared successful technological solutions, developed by his ministry, aimed at improving VAT collection rates and e-healthcare.



The two ministers reconfirmed their readiness to continue the efficient bilateral cooperation to counter cross-border crime.



Within the framework of the official visit high marks were given to bilateral cooperation in the field of interior and successful cooperation under various regional formats, Rashkov's Ministry said.