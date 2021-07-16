Bulgaria Receives Support from Hungary for Entry in Schengen Area

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | July 16, 2021, Friday // 23:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Receives Support from Hungary for Entry in Schengen Area

Hungary has reaffirmed its support for Bulgaria's entry to the Schengen visa-free area at a meeting between Bulgarian  Interior Ministry Boyko Rashkov and his Hungarian counterpart Sandro Pinter here on Friday. 


The two were unanimous about the significance of EU's external border controls. Rashkov briefed his guest on the measures that
were taken to address migration challenges. For his part, Hungarian Interior Minister Pinter shared successful technological solutions, developed by his ministry, aimed at improving VAT collection rates and e-healthcare. 


The two ministers reconfirmed their readiness to continue the efficient bilateral cooperation to counter cross-border crime. 


Within the framework of the official visit high marks were given  to bilateral cooperation in the field of interior and successful cooperation under various regional formats, Rashkov's  Ministry said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria