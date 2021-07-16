"There is Such a People" Will Present New Proposal for Cabinet Very Soon

"There is Such a People" (ITN) will present a new draft cabinet very soon. If this cabinet is voted, it will work. If he is not supported, it is more likely to go to early elections, Toshko Yordanov, deputy leader of ITN party which narrowly won the July 11 early elections explained at a party press conference on July 16.

The press conference was also attended by Nikolai Vassilev, who a few days ago was nominated for Prime Minister by Slavi Trifonov (leader of “There is such a People”) in a future government of the party. Yesterday, the party leader withdrew Vassilev's candidacy.

The news conference came a day after Trifonov retracted Vasilev's nomination and said a new PM will be sought.



Yordanov and Stanev. official parliamentary leaders, persistently refused to answer questions about the timing of their announcement of the new PM and government proposal, or which ministers of their initial line-up will stay and which will be changed.

"If we had received support, this would have been the most reformist and most modern cabinet in the Bulgarian transition. And also the cabinet that would have worked at the highest speed ever known. We would have offered honest and professional governance and that would have been a government with the DNA of the future," Nikolai Vassilev said at the beginning of the press conference.

According to Vassilev, whatever happens from now on, there is a very important positive result, and that is that Bulgarian society is convinced that our nation has many educated, honest, competent people and good professionals. He said it is a challenge for all political forces in the future to nominate governments at least at this level.

Slavi Trifonov bears the responsibility for "There is Such a People", he states it publicly and the party believes that the Council of Ministers members implement, and their appointment, dismissal and replacement takes place through the Parliament, to which the citizens have delegated trust - said Toshko Yordanov in response to question.

"According to the law and the Constitution, the leader of the winning political force does not have to be the prime minister. Since 1989, we have been living in this form according to which the leader of the party that wins the elections is the prime minister, as a result of which the Council of Ministers has become more important than Parliament. And every prime minister does what he wants absolutely uncontrollably, and the past 11 years with Boyko Borissov have been clear proof of that," Yordanov added.