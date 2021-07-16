Caretaker Justice Minister Demands Resignation of Ivan Geshev,

The caretaker Minister of Justice Yanaki Stoilov has submitted to the Supreme Judicial Council a request for opening a procedure for early termination of the powers of Bulgaria's Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev, accroding to BNR reporter Silvia Velikova.

The request is in connection with a report by the caretaker Minister of Interior on violations committed by the Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev - data on actions and inactions, damaging the prestige of the judiciary and violating the Code of Ethics of the magistrate. The request will be discussed at a meeting of the SJC plenum on July 22.

The spokeswoman of the chief prosecutor, Sijka Mileva described the justice minister's request as "a political act aimed only at reaping political dividends and PR effect.