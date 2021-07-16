President Radev Convenes Elected National Assembly on July 21

President Rumen Radev convenes the 46th National Assembly on July 21 at 9 a.m. He announced this himself.

"I want to congratulate 'There is such a people' with the election victory. What they did yesterday was to open the door for dialogue, to finding consensus on the problems," he added.

"Now is the time for Bulgarian politicians to do their job," added Radev.

The president declared that the constitutional procedures which depend on him will not be delayed - the constitution of parliament, political consultations with the parties under his presidency, procedures for handling official mandates to nominate a government.

According to Radev, this is what the Bulgarian citizens expect.