No Quarantine for People Arriving from Bulgaria in England and Scotland

The quarantine requirement for those arriving from Bulgaria in England and Scotland has been dropped as of 4 a.m. on July 19, the Foreign Ministry announced.

According to our embassy in London, this became possible after changes were announced today, which include Bulgaria in the UK "green" list.

This means that from July 19, 2021, Bulgarian citizens who in the last 10 days before their trip to England were or are traveling from a country or territory on the "green list" will not be placed under a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in England.