Trakia Highway near Stara Zagora to Bourgas is Opened for Traffic

Society | July 16, 2021, Friday // 10:03
The traffic on the Trakia highway in the section from Chirpan to Stara Zagora in the direction of Bourgas has already been launched. The repairs there lasted longer than originally announced and in the middle of the summer season led to huge traffic jams on the way to the sea. At the end of next week, the traffic to Sofia will be restored. Until then, travelers from Bourgas to the capital will follow the current bypass route.

The repaired section of the highway has new asphalt pavement, improved drainage, horizontal markings, road signs and restraint systems.

Since the beginning of the repair works on the bypass route, there have been 13 minor and 4 severe accidents. A total of 6 people were injured. "The movement was very intense, but from today we hope that things will calm down in that direction," said Ch. Inspector Boncho Slavov from the Traffic Police, ODMVR-Stara Zagora.

