GERB’s Comments on ITN’s Decision: This is the First Government to Resign before Being Appointed
In a comment to BNT on July 15, GERB (the party of former PM Boyko Borissov) stated that the cabinet proposed by Slavi Trifonov’s party was withdrawn with the same seriousness and responsibility as it was presented, According to them, this is the first government in history to resign before being appointed.
For the time being, Democratic Bulgaria will not comment on the topic. They will wait until Monday, when the constitutional procedure for the new National Assembly must be completed. The BSP and MRF said they would not comment./BNT
