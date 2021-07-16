COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 94 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | July 16, 2021, Friday // 08:30
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 94 New Cases pixabay.com

The new cases of coronavirus infection in our country in the last 24 hours are 94 with 13,816 tests performed, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

The number of confirmed cases in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 422,797, of which 7,558 are active. Of these, 741 people are hospitalized and 93 are in the intensive care unit.

The victims of the coronavirus reached 18,163, of which 5 for the last 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 73 people have been cured, bringing the number of people who have recovered from the beginning of the pandemic to 397,076.

During the past 24 hours, 11,655 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been delivered in Bulgaria, and since the beginning of the vaccination campaign - 1,896,574.

