Bulgaria Received Last Warning from EU to Change Its Airport Fees

A final warning has been sent by European Commission for fees collected by planes at Sofia Airport, which is without legal grounds, according to the Commission.

Under European law, each country must introduce laws to ensure that airport charges levied on airlines at major EU airports are calculated in accordance with the principles of transparency, consultation and non-discrimination.

Airports must consult airlines on their charges, and Member States are required to designate an independent body with the power to rule on disputes over charges to which the airports and airport users or the representatives or associations of airport users are party.

The Commission also opened criminal proceedings for incorrect application of the Posting of Workers Directive, as it did not comply with its national legislation with the document adopted during the Bulgarian presidency of the Council of the EU in 2018.

The problems are related to the protection of workers from fraud and circumvention, access to information and administrative cooperation between European countries.