Bulgaria: Unemployment at Record Low Last Month

The level of registered unemployment in the country continued to decline and in June reached 5.2 per cent, according to data from the administrative statistics of the National Employment Agency, it reported on Thursday.



Thus, in June the lowest value of registered unemployment ever reported by the institution was repeated.

The decrease compared to the previous month is by 0.5 per cent, and the decrease on an annual basis is by 3.1 percentage points - from 8.3 per cent in June 2020 to 5.2 per cent in June 2021.

The registered unemployed in June were 170,716, which is 15,331 fewer than in May and 102,651 people or 37.6 per cent less than a year earlier.

In June, 20,541 new unemployed people registered with the labour offices, an increase of 2,576 people compared to the previous month, and compared to June 2020 there was a decrease of 5,874 people. Another 838 people from the groups of job seekers, students and pensioners also registered with the Employment Agency in June.



In June, 26,090 unemployed people started work.

he disbursement of funds under the anti-crisis measure for short-term employment support known as 60/40 continues. Thus, in June, nearly 80,000 employees received their financial incentives from the State.

The "Keep me" measure, funded by the HRD OP and the React-EU financial mechanism, to support employees in forced unpaid leave imposed by the suspension of a number of economic activities in order to control the COVID-19 pandemic, provided funds by the end of June to over 57,300 employees.