ITN Withdraws the nomination of Nikolay Vassilev for Prime Minister and will Propose a New One Tomorrow

Slavi revised his decision to nominate Nikolay Vassilev as Prime Minister of Bulgaria. The ITN leader has clearly not withstood pressure from the media and political opponents. He defended Vassilev, but made it clear that for him more important than who is at the head of the state is to "scratch" the GERB model. Slavi did not hide that there will be proposals for new ministers in his draft cabinet.

Here is what Trifonov wrote on his Facebook page:

"On the day after the election, I proposed a draft cabinet composed only of highly educated professionals and with clear priorities. I nominated economist Nikolay Vassilev, a man with experience in politics, state administration and real business, as prime minister. It turned out that it did not matter how educated the candidate ministers were, how good the specialists were, how clear the priorities were, and it turned out that this was not important for those media and politicians who appointed Nikolay Vassilev as the conductor of MRF, a statement that has nothing to do with the truth.

However, I understand that the country does not need instability and new elections. It is not so important to me what lies were told by some of the parties that are not from the status quo. For me, it is much more important to "erase" the GERB model from the public and political life of the country. Because this is the main enemy of statehood and democracy. I understand it, unlike some others. That is why I decided to withdraw the candidacy of a worthy man like Nikolay Vassilev, because no one is more important than the problems before us as a society. We, as the party that won the last elections, will soon propose a new Prime Minister with a revised composition of the Council of Ministers.

And because I believe that everything should happen in front of your eyes, tomorrow in BTA, at exactly 1 pm, part of the political leadership of "There is such a people", together with Mr. Nikolay Vassilev, will give a press conference at which answer all the questions of all journalists.

The power is in the truth. "