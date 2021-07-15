Ex-PM Boyko Borissov will Not Be a Member of New Parliament

In a reduced composition, Bulgaria's Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the final distribution of seats in the 46th National Assembly. GERB leader Boyko Borissov will not be an MP.

After a dispute, the CEC did not respect Borissov's request for recusal. But the case was re-voted because the mayor of Blagoevgrad, Ilko Stoyanov from "There is Such a People" (ITN), asked to continue to be mayor of the regional town instead of an MP.

The ITN party will have 65 deputies, and GERB - 63. BSP for Bulgaria will be with 36 seats, Democratic Bulgaria with 34, MRF with 29, and "Stand up! Thugs out!" with 13.

The actual votes in the elections with the option "I do not support anyone" are 35,201.

The voter turnout was 42.19%. The lowest voter turnout was registered in Kardzhali district at 28.54%, and the highest in 23 constituencies in Sofia - 48.16%./BNR