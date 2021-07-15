Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Dangerous Heat throughout the Country

Business | July 15, 2021, Thursday // 09:40
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Yellow Code for Dangerous Heat throughout the Country pixabay.com

Yellow code for high temperatures is a force for the whole country. This shows a reference on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Thermometers are expected to reach 38 degrees almost everywhere in Bulgaria.

Dangerous heat in almost the whole country.

As of yesterday, more than 130 people in Sofia have sought help because of the heat. Most calls were received on 112 after 17:00.

Doctors advise people to bring water with them if they are outside, and to avoid the use of carbonated beverages and heavy, spicy foods.

