COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 84 New Cases, Five Regions without Registered Infections

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 84 from 13,968 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on July 15.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 422,703.

The active cases are 7,542.

Of the total, 727 patients are in hospitals, 94 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

361 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 397,003





12,034 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,884,934





4 Covid-19 related deaths, thus the death toll to date is 18,158.

There are no newly registered patients in 5 districts: Vidin, Dobrich, Kardzhali, Ruse and Yambol.