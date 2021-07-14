Peak in Covid-19 Infections Makes Spain Turning back to Restrictions

Closing of discos indoors, restrictions on working hours or the number of customers and even the return of curfew: facing a sudden explosive increase in the number of new cases of COVID-19, various regions of Spain are gradually returning anti-cancer measures, BTA reported, citing AFP .

Catalonia, the epicenter of this fifth wave of the pandemic, is preparing today, according to Catalan media, to ask regional courts to give the green light to impose curfews in the most affected cities, including Barcelona. Since last weekend, indoor discos have been closed for at least another 15 days, while a negative antigen or urinal test is required to participate in outdoor events with more than 500 participants.

Other areas have taken or are considering similar measures. Thus, the southeastern region of Valencia has introduced evening hours from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. in 32 settlements with more than 5,000 inhabitants and has limited to ten people who can gather in one place.

The Government of the Canary Islands wanted to accept such restrictions, but was prevented from doing so by local courts.

The much more contagious Delta variant is at the root of the exponential increase in cases in recent weeks, mainly among young people. Last night, the incidence rate reached 436 cases per 100,000 inhabitants on a two-week basis, a level that has not been reached since the darkest days of the pandemic./bta