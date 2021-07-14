Pirogov Hospital with New Boss after Alleged Infringements Found

Society | July 14, 2021, Wednesday // 23:41
Bulgaria: Pirogov Hospital with New Boss after Alleged Infringements Found

Prof. Ivan Poromanski, head of the Septic  Surgery Clinic at Sofia's Pirogov University Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment and Emergency Medicine, has been appointed director of the hospital, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Prof. Poromanski is replacing Prof. Asen Baltov.


Prof. Poromanski graduated from the Medical University of Sofia in 1985. From 1988 to 2004 he held various positions in Pirogov
Hospital's Septic Surgery Clinic until he became its director in  2005.
   
The change in the hospital's leadership comes after the National  Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) said on July 12 that the Pirogov
Emergency Hospital would have to pay back to the NHIF over 1 million leva. An inspection carried out between May 28 and July
10 found irregularities in the implementation of the contract for provision of medical services under the National Framework Agreement for 2020-2022.

