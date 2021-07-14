Vice President Yotova: The Idea of Caretaker Government to become Regular is Exotic

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 14, 2021, Wednesday // 11:10
“I hope common sense will prevail in the days to come. Bulgaria needs a very stable government. A government that will continue what the caretaker government started – a return to statehood, respect for law and order, for the rules, economic development,” Vice President Iliana Yotova stated.

In the Vice President’s words the low voter turnout at the 11 July snap parliamentary election is something that should be put to thorough analysis by all political formations.

“If the parties shut themselves off once again and decide to opt for elections for the third time this year, they will not be understood by the Bulgarian people,” Iliana Yotova said.

She described the idea (put forward by Maya Manolova of Stand Up! Thugs out!) of the caretaker cabinet continuing as a regular government as “exotic”. 

