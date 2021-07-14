Yellow Code for Dangerous Heat in Bulgaria, up to 40 Degrees

The heat continues - both on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon thermometers will fluctuate between 33 and 38 degrees almost all over the country. Exceptions are the areas around the Black Sea coast, where the temperatures will be two or three less. A yellow code for dangerous hot weather is in force for 25 districts.

An east wind will be felt along the coast. The sea water has a temperature of about 25 degrees, the sea is calm. In the mountains - sunny and cloudless. In the high parts the thermometers will show about 20-21 degrees, in the low mountain massifs - up to 27 degrees.

From Thursday afternoon to Sunday and at the beginning of next week in the western regions of the country there will be conditions for afternoon summer rain with thunder. The heat will recede to the central parts of the country.

In the following days the risk of forest and field fires is extremely high. The places where the danger is relatively greater are the western and central regions of the Danube plain, Kyustendil region, the fields of Haskovo region, and some areas along the Struma river valley. Against the background of hot weather, any unreasonable game with open fire can be fatal.

When it comes to cooling

Next week, the wind will turn from the northwest and bring colder air. More cooling with the passage of a cold front is expected around Tuesday - Wednesday. There will be showers in different parts of the country, in some places and significantly. This was explained on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" by the weather forecaster on duty at NIMH Evgenia Traykova.



