Sofia Airport to be Modernized with an EIB Loan of 40 Million Euros

Bulgaria: Sofia Airport to be Modernized with an EIB Loan of 40 Million Euros

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the special investment company Sof Connect AD have signed a loan agreement of EUR 40 million for the modernization of Sofia International Airport, BNR reported, referring to the bank. Funding is supported by the European Commission's Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).
 
The allocated sum will support the modernization of the infrastructure and components for regulatory activity, safety and security according to the latest standards. The project will also improve the efficiency of airport facilities, including energy efficiency components, and ensure state-of-the-art environmental protection, the EIB said./BNR

