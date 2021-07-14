Final Results: ITN Party First with 24.08 percent, GERB-UDF Second with 23.51

Politics | July 14, 2021, Wednesday // 08:40
According to data of Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission, on 13 July, 2021, with 100% of the tally sheets processed, the results of the early parliamentary elections are as follows:

There is Such a People came first in the July 11 elections with 657 824 votes or 24.08%.;

Coalition GERB-UDF came second with 642,165 votes or 23.51%;

BSP for Bulgaria is in third place with 13.39%, followed by “Democratic Bulgaria” with 12.64%;

Movement for Rights and Freedoms is fifth with 10.71%;

Rise Up! Thugs Out! is sixth with 5.01%.

