Final Results: ITN Party First with 24.08 percent, GERB-UDF Second with 23.51
Politics | July 14, 2021, Wednesday // 08:40
According to data of Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission, on 13 July, 2021, with 100% of the tally sheets processed, the results of the early parliamentary elections are as follows:
There is Such a People came first in the July 11 elections with 657 824 votes or 24.08%.;
Coalition GERB-UDF came second with 642,165 votes or 23.51%;
BSP for Bulgaria is in third place with 13.39%, followed by “Democratic Bulgaria” with 12.64%;
Movement for Rights and Freedoms is fifth with 10.71%;
Rise Up! Thugs Out! is sixth with 5.01%.
