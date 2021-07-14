COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 74 New Cases

July 14, 2021, Wednesday
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 74 New Cases pixabay.com

74 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country for the last 24 hours. They were found in 17,787 tests, which means that the percentage of infected is 0.42. This is shown by the data in the Unified Information Portal.

There are 738 patients with the infection in the hospital and 94 are in the intensive care unit.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 10. 114 people have been cured in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, 11,918 doses of coronavirus vaccines were delivered in Bulgaria, and 1,872,907 since the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

