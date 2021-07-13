Bulgaria's Total Exports Increase by 19%, Imports by 23%

In the period January - May 2021, goods worth a total of BGN 26,355.3m were exported from Bulgaria, which is 19.4% more than in the same period of 2020, according to preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute. In May 2021 the total exports of goods amounted to BGN 5,084.7m and increased by 32.3% compared to the same month of the previous year.

During the period January - May 2021, a total of BGN 29,158.0m worth of goods were imported into the country (at CIF prices), or 23.1% more compared to the same period of 2020. In May 2021 the total import of goods increased by 46.7% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 5,991.3m.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - imports CIF) was negative during the period January - May 2021 and amounted to BGN 2,802.7m. In May 2021 the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB - imports CIF) was also negative and amounted to BGN 906.6m.

During the period January - May 2021 the export of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 12.1% compared to the same period of 2020 and amounted to BGN 8,742.1m.

In May the exports of goods from Bulgaria to third countries increased by 34.4% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 1,725.2m.

Imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries in the period January - May 2021 increased by 20.2% compared to the same period in 2020 and amounted to BGN 11,280.7m (at CIF prices). The largest is the value of goods imported from Turkey, the Russian Federation, China and Ukraine. In May 2021 the imports of goods to Bulgaria from third countries increased by 41.2% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 2,310.8m.

The foreign trade balance (exports FOB - imports CIF) of Bulgaria with third countries in the period January - May 2021 was negative and amounted to BGN 2,538.6m. In May 2021 the foreign trade balance (exports FOB - imports CIF) with third countries was also negative and amounted to BGN 585.6m.

The foreign trade balance (exports FOB - imports CIF) of Bulgaria and the EU in the period January - April is positive and amounts to BGN 56.9m, according to preliminary data of the National Statistical Institute.

During the period January - April 2021 the export of goods from Bulgaria to the EU increased by 21.7% compared to the same period of 2020 and amounted to BGN 14,253.7m.

Bulgaria's main trade partners are Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, Belgium and France, which account for 70.9% of exports to EU Member States. In April exports to the EU increased by 59.7% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,904.2m.

Imports of goods to Bulgaria from the EU in the period January - April 2021 increased by 19.8% compared to the same period in 2020 and amounted to BGN 14,196.8m (at CIF prices). The largest was the value of goods imported from Germany, Romania, Italy, Greece, Hungary and the Netherlands. In April 2021 the imports to Bulgaria from EU Member States increased by 56.7% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,596.7m.