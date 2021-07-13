Pirogov Hospital Must Return 1 Million due to Violations
The Sofia-based Pirogov Hospital for emergency treatment must return to the National Health Insurance Fund nearly 1 million and 37 thousand BGN /530 thousand euros/ due to violations established during an inspection in the medical institution for the period May 28-July 10, the press center of the Fund announced. The inspection of the documentation for treatment of 802 patients established reported but non-performed activity, as well as paid activity by both patients and the Health Insurance Fund.
The results of the inspection have already been submitted to the prosecutor's office./BNR
