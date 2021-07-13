Pirogov Hospital Must Return 1 Million due to Violations

Society » HEALTH | July 13, 2021, Tuesday // 10:18
Bulgaria: Pirogov Hospital Must Return 1 Million due to Violations

The Sofia-based Pirogov Hospital for emergency treatment must return to the National Health Insurance Fund nearly 1 million and 37 thousand BGN /530 thousand euros/ due to violations established during an inspection in the medical institution for the period May 28-July 10, the press center of the Fund announced. The inspection of the documentation for treatment of 802 patients established reported but non-performed activity, as well as paid activity by both patients and the Health Insurance Fund. 
The results of the inspection have already been submitted to the prosecutor's office./BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria