Weather Today: Hot with Some Rain

It will be sunny on Tuesday. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness and in some places in the eastern regions of the country and the mountains there will be short-term rain.

A light to moderate east wind will blow. It will be hot, with maximum temperatures between 32 and 37 degrees C, according to NIMH.

Along the Black Sea coast it will be sunny. In the afternoon there will be temporary increases in cloudiness, in some places, mainly along the northern coast with short-term rainfall.

A light to moderate wind from the east-northeast will blow.

Maximum temperatures will be between 27 and 30 degrees C. The temperature of the sea water will be 24-25 degrees C, and the sea wave - about 2 points.

In the mountains it will be sunny.

In the afternoon, partly cloudy weather will develop and short-term rain will fall in some places in the mountains. A moderate wind will blow from north-northwest.

The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 26 degrees C, at 2000 meters - about 20 degrees.