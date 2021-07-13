COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 83 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 83 from 14,723 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on July 13.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 422,545.

The active cases are 7,873.

Of the total, 746 patients are in hospitals, 95 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours: