COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 83 New Cases
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 83 from 14,723 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on July 13.
The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 422,545.
The active cases are 7,873.
Of the total, 746 patients are in hospitals, 95 of them being in intensive care.
During the past 24 hours:
- 1 recovery, bringing the total to date to 396,316
- 8,427 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,860,993
- 4 Covid-19 related deaths, thus the death toll to date is 18,144.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Pirogov Hospital Must Return 1 Million due to Violations
- » Janssen Vaccine Can Rarely Cause Neurological Reaction
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 16 New Cases
- » Dutch Reintroduces Аnti-Covid Measures after Spike in New Cases
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No New Infections in 15 Areas
- » Infection with Two Covid Variants Simultaneously Is Possible Experts Say