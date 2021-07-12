98.92 Percent of Vote Protocols: "There is Such a People" ahead of GERB-UDF

Politics | July 12, 2021, Monday // 14:53
Bulgaria: 98.92 Percent of Vote Protocols: "There is Such a People" ahead of GERB-UDF

There is such a people party collected 23.91 percent of the vote, and GERB-UDF - 23.69
With 98.92% of the protocols processed, the results of the CEC show that "There is such a people" leads with a small lead over GERB. ITN collected 23.91 percent of the vote, and GERB-UDF - 23.69.

BSP are third with 13.51%. They are followed by "Democratic Bulgaria" with 12.56%. The MRF is fifth with 10.66%, and "Stand up! Mafia out!" is 5.03%.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria