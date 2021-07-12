98.92 Percent of Vote Protocols: "There is Such a People" ahead of GERB-UDF

There is such a people party collected 23.91 percent of the vote, and GERB-UDF - 23.69

With 98.92% of the protocols processed, the results of the CEC show that "There is such a people" leads with a small lead over GERB. ITN collected 23.91 percent of the vote, and GERB-UDF - 23.69.

BSP are third with 13.51%. They are followed by "Democratic Bulgaria" with 12.56%. The MRF is fifth with 10.66%, and "Stand up! Mafia out!" is 5.03%.