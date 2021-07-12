98.92 Percent of Vote Protocols: "There is Such a People" ahead of GERB-UDF
Politics | July 12, 2021, Monday // 14:53
There is such a people party collected 23.91 percent of the vote, and GERB-UDF - 23.69
With 98.92% of the protocols processed, the results of the CEC show that "There is such a people" leads with a small lead over GERB. ITN collected 23.91 percent of the vote, and GERB-UDF - 23.69.
BSP are third with 13.51%. They are followed by "Democratic Bulgaria" with 12.56%. The MRF is fifth with 10.66%, and "Stand up! Mafia out!" is 5.03%.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Parliamentary Election: Democratic Bulgaria Wins Most Votes in Sofia
- » 'There is such а people' Will Try to Form Cabinet Says Its Leader Slavi Trifonov
- » GERB-SDS Hold a Slim Lead in Early Parliamentary Election
- » Bulgaria Elects: Political Comments on the Results
- » PARALLEL COUNTING AT 100%: "There is such a people" Wins the Vote in Bulgaria
- » Exit Poll: Six Parties Enter the 46th National Assembly in Bulgaria