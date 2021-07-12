Euro Final in London Marked by Arrests and Violence by English Fans

British police said that on Sunday they had arrested around 50 people while policing the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England, after fans clashed with each other and officials near Wembley stadium.

It was not to be England’s turn at glory, after all. Another unbearably cruel penalty shoot-out defeat after 120 minutes of rain-drenched drama at Wembley saw Italy emerge victorious in the Euro 2020 final.

Instead of euphoric joy, there was only the small comfort of hugging each other in commiseration and the bittersweet pride in the thrilling performance of the young England team over the past four weeks.

However not all went so peaceful in some places around the Wembley stadium.

Appalling scenes of violence were seen before and after the game. Numbers of English fans clashed with police and stormed the entrance getting inside the stadium without tickets.

After the game fans were seen fighting each other exiting Wembley. Stewards and police intervened.

London Police said that 49 arrests were made during the day for a variety of offences around their policing operation for the Euro 2020 final. Nineteen of their officers were injured while confronting volatile crowds.