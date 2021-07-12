Bulgarian Parliamentary Election: Democratic Bulgaria Wins Most Votes in Sofia

"Democratic Bulgaria" won the parliamentary elections in Sofia again.

This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission with 100% processed protocols.

After the coalition won in two of the three multi-member districts in the capital on April 4, it has now repeated its achievement. Slavi Trifonov's party "There is such a people" won the elections in only one regional town.

This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission when 100% of the protocols were processed in half of the regions in the country. The political force is first in Yambol with 24.54%, followed by BSP with 23.8% and GERB with 23.72%.

GERB won the elections in Burgas, Vidin, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Sliven and Smolyan.

MRF wins in 4 cities. The party is first in Razgrad, Silistra, Targovishte and Shumen. In Razgrad, nearly half of the votes went to the MRF. In Targovishte, the political force recorded nearly 38% of the vote, which is twice as many as the second party in the ranking - GERB.

In Shumen and Silistra, the movement is slightly ahead of GERB in the battle for first place.