Bulgarian Parliamentary Election: Democratic Bulgaria Wins Most Votes in Sofia
"Democratic Bulgaria" won the parliamentary elections in Sofia again.
This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission with 100% processed protocols.
After the coalition won in two of the three multi-member districts in the capital on April 4, it has now repeated its achievement. Slavi Trifonov's party "There is such a people" won the elections in only one regional town.
This is shown by the data of the Central Election Commission when 100% of the protocols were processed in half of the regions in the country. The political force is first in Yambol with 24.54%, followed by BSP with 23.8% and GERB with 23.72%.
GERB won the elections in Burgas, Vidin, Gabrovo, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Sliven and Smolyan.
MRF wins in 4 cities. The party is first in Razgrad, Silistra, Targovishte and Shumen. In Razgrad, nearly half of the votes went to the MRF. In Targovishte, the political force recorded nearly 38% of the vote, which is twice as many as the second party in the ranking - GERB.
In Shumen and Silistra, the movement is slightly ahead of GERB in the battle for first place.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 'There is such а people' Will Try to Form Cabinet Says Its Leader Slavi Trifonov
- » GERB-SDS Hold a Slim Lead in Early Parliamentary Election
- » Bulgaria Elects: Political Comments on the Results
- » PARALLEL COUNTING AT 100%: "There is such a people" Wins the Vote in Bulgaria
- » Exit Poll: Six Parties Enter the 46th National Assembly in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria Elects: Voter Turnout is 29.1 percent by 17.00 pm (updated)