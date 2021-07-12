COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 16 New Cases

16 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. No one died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal. New infections were identified by 5989 tests (less than 0.27% were positive).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria reached 422,462. They were detected by 3,327,708 tests. The death toll in our country is 18,140. The active cases are 8006. Of these, 826 people were hospitalized, including 104 in intensive care units.

A person with a positive coronavirus test has recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured in our country is 396,316.

2095 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the past 24 hours. Their total number since the beginning of vaccination in our country is 1,852,583. 848,792 people have completed the vaccination cycle (ie with two doses).

Among the medical staff, 13,450 cases of coronavirus were confirmed, including 3,859 doctors, 4,551 nurses and 2,255 paramedics.

By districts, most new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours were registered in Sofia (7), followed by Stara Zagora (3). There are still newly infected only in the districts of Sliven and Vratsa (2 each), as well as Veliko Tarnovo and Targovishte (1 each). In terms of the total number of infected, the capital is again first (109,915) ahead of Plovdiv (36,846), Varna (31,561), Burgas (27,455) and Blagoevgrad (18,769).