GERB-SDS Hold a Slim Lead in Early Parliamentary Election

6 parties and coalitions are expected to enter the new 46th National Assembly of Bulgaria after the early parliamentary elections yesterday, 11 July. Who will ultimately come out winner will not be known until the last of the tally sheets from the section election committees have been counted. According to data of the Central Election Commission, by 7.30 AM on 12 July, 2021, with 95.22% of the section tally sheets having been processed by the section election committees, the data are as follows:

Coalition GERB-SDS: 622,591 votes or 23.91%

There is Such a People (ITN): 616,076 votes or 23.66%;

BSP for Bulgaria : 354,937 votes or 13.63%;

: 354,937 votes or 13.63%; Democratic Bulgaria : 326,732 votes or 12.55%;

: 326,732 votes or 12.55%; Movement for Rights and Freedoms: 275,760 votes or 10.59%;

Stand Up! Thugs Out!: 131,371 votes or 5.04%.

Voter turnout on 11 July hit a record low for Bulgaria. As of 4 PM on 11 July, a mere 27.2% of all people entitled to vote had done so, Central Election Commission data show.