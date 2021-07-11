PARALLEL COUNTING AT 100%: "There is such a people" Wins the Vote in Bulgaria

Politics | July 11, 2021, Sunday // 23:05
Bulgaria: PARALLEL COUNTING AT 100%: "There is such a people" Wins the Vote in Bulgaria Gallup

The data of the Gallup polling agency from the parallel census with 100% implementation of the sample show that "There is such a people" wins the early parliamentary vote. The GERB / ​​UDF coalition remains the second political force.

Here is the percentage of votes won by individual parties and coalitions according to Gallup:
"There is such a people" - 23.2%,
GERB-UDF - 22.9%,
BSP - 14.2%,
"Democratic Bulgaria" - 13.2%,
MRF - 11.4%,
"Stand up! Mafia, out! "- 5.1%.

According to Gallup, turnout in the parliamentary vote was 38.4%.

"Trend" represented 98% of the sample. According to the data, "There is such a people" won 23.8% of the vote, GERB-UDF - 23.2%, BSP - 13.7%, "Democratic Bulgaria" - 11.6%, MRF - 11.0%, " Stand up! Mafia, out! " - 5.2%.

The turnout in our country according to the parallel census of "Trend" was 39.1%.

