Exit Poll: Six Parties Enter the 46th National Assembly in Bulgaria

Politics | July 11, 2021, Sunday // 20:02
Six parties enter the 46th National Assembly. This is shown by the data from the exit poll of the sociological agencies Gallup International Balkan and Trend, announced immediately after the end of the election day.

According to Gallup, the GERB / ​​UDF coalition won the vote by 22.1%.
The second political force is the party "There is such a people" with 21.5%.
The third place was given to the BSP by the voters - 15.1%.
"Democratic Bulgaria" remains fourth with 13.7% of the vote, followed by MRF with 12.0 percent and "Stand Up! Mafia Out!” - by 4.8%, according to Gallup's forecast results.

According to the exit poll, under the barrier to entering the parliament are "Vazrazhdane" (3.3%), "Bulgarian Patriots" (3.2%), PP GP "Bulgarian Summer" (2.2%) and "Attack" (1.0%).

1.6% of those who exercised their right to vote voted with "I do not support anyone".

According to Gallup, the turnout was 34.5 percent.

According to the initial data of Trend Agency, Boyko Borissov's party in coalition with the UDF collected the largest percentage of the Bulgarian vote - 23.6%. Followed by the formation of Slavi Trifonov with 23.0% and BSP - 14.4%. In fourth place is "Democratic Bulgaria" with 13.0 percent. The fifth place according to the exit poll of "Trend" is for the MRF, which collects 8.9% of the vote. The sixth political force is "Stand Up! Mafia Out!" by 4.9 percent.

According to initial data, the "Bulgarian Patriots" (3.1%), "Vazrazhdane" (2.8%), "Bulgarian Summer" (2.1%), "Left Union for a Clean and Holy Republic" (0.3%) remain below the 4% barrier. , "Republicans for Bulgaria" (0.7%) and "Attack" (0.7%).

The box "I do not support anyone" was marked by 1.6% of voters.

According to Trend, 37.7% of those eligible to vote in Bulgaria have gone to the polls.

