Turkey Bus Accident Kills 12, Injures 26
At least 12 people were killed and 26 others injured after a minibus carrying illegal migrants crashed on Sunday in eastern Turkey.
A vehicle, carrying migrants in the Muradiye district of eastern Van province near the Turkish border with Iran, caught fire after the driver lost control of the bus, the local governorate said in a statement. The organizer of the transfer and 11 migrants died in the accident, 26 injured migrants are taken under treatment at nearby hospitals.
The owner of the bus has been detained.
Turkey has been a transit point for migrants mostly from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan who aim to cross into Europe. (ANI/Xinhua)
