Bulgaria Elects: Voter Turnout is 29.1 percent by 17.00 pm (updated)

The turnout was 29.1% as of 5 pm This is shown by the data from the exit poll of Gallup International.

Official CEC data at 4 pm indicated that 27.2% of eligible voters went to the polls.

By 15.00 pm voter turnout was 24.8%. It was slightly lower as compared to the April 4 general elections. In my view, this is due to the summer season and the high temperatures which make people refrain from voting in this time of the day, sociologist Svetlin Tachev from Gallup International agency said for the Bulgarian National Radio. Gallup International is the BNR’s partner on election day. In the morning hours, the number of people voting at the early general elections was slightly higher compared to the Parliamentary elections held on April 4. "Later during the day, when the weather is expected to cool down, more people are likely to cast their ballots", contends Svetlin Tachev. "Voters do not seem to be worried of the coronavirus epidemic", added sociologist Svetlin Tachev.

By 13.00 pm voter turnout at the July 11 snap Parliamentary elections was 19.9%, Yanitsa Petkova from Gallup International agency said for the Bulgarian National Radio. In her words, the number of people voting at the early general elections is slightly higher compared to the Parliamentary elections held on April 4. It became clear that mainly core voters cast their ballots before noon.

By 11.00 am voter turnout at the early general elections was 13.3%, said sociologist Parvan Simeonov from Gallup International agency and added that the number of people who cast their ballots until 11.00 am was slightly higher as compared to the April 4 general elections. "Voter turnout at the July 11 snap Parliamentary elections is comparable to the turnout reported at the previous general elections", concluded sociologist Parvan Simeonov.

By 9.00 am voter turnout was 5.7%. The number of people who cast their ballots until 9.00 am was higher as compared to the April 4 general elections when voter turnout was 5%.