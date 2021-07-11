Bulgaria Elects: Voter Turnout at 11 AM - 11,96 Percent, Lowest Activity in Plovdiv

Politics | July 11, 2021, Sunday // 13:55
Bulgaria Elects: Voter Turnout at 11 AM - 11,96 Percent, Lowest Activity in Plovdiv

The turnout was 11.96% at 11.00. The data were announced by the CEC. The most active in the first hours of the election day were the voters in Vratsa - 16.22%. The lowest activity is in Plovdiv - 5.58%.

Here is the complete information about the electoral activity by cities:

Total for Sofia Municipality - 11.91%
23 REC-Sofia - 13.21%
24 REC-Sofia - 9.90%
25 REC-Sofia - 12.64%

Blagoevgrad - 10.38%
Burgas - 12.31%
Varna - 13.09%
Veliko Tarnovo - 13.93%
Vidin - 14.56%
Gabrovo - 13.89%
Dobrich - 11.93%
Kardzhali - 7.53%
Kyustendil - 10.28%
Lovech - 13.42%
Montana - 14.90%
Pazardzhik - 10.95%
Pernik - 14.47%
Pleven - 12.35%
Plovdiv region - 7,65%
Razgrad - 12.41%
Ruse - 11.7%
Silistra - 12.10%
Sliven - 10.67%
Smolyan - 15.37%
Sofia region - 13,95%
St. Zagora - 13.83%
Targovishte - 12.09%
Haskovo - 13.74%
Shumen - 11.87%
Yambol - 13.31%

