Bulgaria Elects: Voter Turnout at 11 AM - 11,96 Percent, Lowest Activity in Plovdiv

The turnout was 11.96% at 11.00. The data were announced by the CEC. The most active in the first hours of the election day were the voters in Vratsa - 16.22%. The lowest activity is in Plovdiv - 5.58%.

Here is the complete information about the electoral activity by cities:

Total for Sofia Municipality - 11.91%

23 REC-Sofia - 13.21%

24 REC-Sofia - 9.90%

25 REC-Sofia - 12.64%

Blagoevgrad - 10.38%

Burgas - 12.31%

Varna - 13.09%

Veliko Tarnovo - 13.93%

Vidin - 14.56%

Gabrovo - 13.89%

Dobrich - 11.93%

Kardzhali - 7.53%

Kyustendil - 10.28%

Lovech - 13.42%

Montana - 14.90%

Pazardzhik - 10.95%

Pernik - 14.47%

Pleven - 12.35%

Plovdiv region - 7,65%

Razgrad - 12.41%

Ruse - 11.7%

Silistra - 12.10%

Sliven - 10.67%

Smolyan - 15.37%

Sofia region - 13,95%

St. Zagora - 13.83%

Targovishte - 12.09%

Haskovo - 13.74%

Shumen - 11.87%

Yambol - 13.31%