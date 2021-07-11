GERB President Boyko Borissov Votes in Bankya
GERB President Boyko Borissov went to vote in Bankya. He was greeted by his fan.
"I voted for the only democratic party. Europe has lived to see Venezuelan elections. Total chaos in the country, and abroad is the theft of the century. This was stated by the leader of GERB Boyko Borisov.
"They stopped the vaccination plan, what masks are we talking about," he told PEC members as soon as he entered.
"And in Kostinbrod, the machines were issuing receipts instead of ballots," Borissov said after the vote.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria Elects: Voter Turnout at 11 AM - 11,96 Percent, Lowest Activity in Plovdiv
- » Media Violations in Election Day: Reports Preliminary Results, Circumventing the Law
- » President Radev: I Voted for a Country that Belongs to the Public Interest
- » Bulgaria Elects, CEC: More than 10 Sections Go to Paper Voting
- » Bulgaria Elects: Slightly Higher Turnout than in Previous Elections
- » Bulgaria's Parliament Elections: 23 Parties and Coalitions Take Part in the July 11 Elections