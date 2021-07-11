GERB President Boyko Borissov Votes in Bankya

Politics | July 11, 2021, Sunday // 13:47
Bulgaria: GERB President Boyko Borissov Votes in Bankya

GERB President Boyko Borissov went to vote in Bankya. He was greeted by his fan.

"I voted for the only democratic party. Europe has lived to see Venezuelan elections. Total chaos in the country, and abroad is the theft of the century. This was stated by the leader of GERB Boyko Borisov.

"They stopped the vaccination plan, what masks are we talking about," he told PEC members as soon as he entered.

"And in Kostinbrod, the machines were issuing receipts instead of ballots," Borissov said after the vote.

