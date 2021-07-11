Media Violations in Election Day: Reports Preliminary Results, Circumventing the Law

Politics | July 11, 2021, Sunday // 13:00
Bulgaria: Media Violations in Election Day: Reports Preliminary Results, Circumventing the Law pixabay.com

As always, the Bulgarian finds loopholes in the laws to get away with it!
Thus, several media also show the preliminary election results, despite the explicit legal prohibition to do so.

Laws are for everyone and the media should be the ones to monitor compliance, not justify themselves and find "detours".

Their position is: if some do it, we will do it too. Moreover, they escape with impunity every time, despite the code of ethics of the media and the legal authorities, which must monitor this.

Whether for the purpose of more traffic and users, for the purpose of manipulation, or a pure desire for ostentation, this continues to be done.

Here are the media today showing the preliminary results since this morning:

Blitz.bg:

The site has presented 8 participants in today's ELECTION competition as "Bulgaria Grand Prix 2021".

Competing:

Borisov's SUV

Slavi's Hummer

Ninova's Lada

Karaday's bus

Kostov's scooter

The Patriots' tank

Maya's train

Bozhkov's Maybach

Dnevnik.bg:

- in their youtube channel, as well as in viber, you can see which parties with what percentage are throughout the day.

Their explanation is that "The parties have access to the preliminary results and can act on them - why not the voters. Moreover, politicians obviously do not want publicity of these percentages. They monitor the data throughout the day, they are also those who can organize supporters when, where and how much to vote.".

Dir.bg:

For Dir the elections are CONFECTIONERY with the following options:

Gerber paste

"There is such a cake"

Red Velvet Cake

Parfait "Democrat"

Baklava "Saray"

Petit fours "Maya"

Revival cupcakes

Dubai eclairs

Patriot Cupcake

Pik.bg:

Today they have chosen to show the "Car Traffic" to Bankya, Positano, Doganovo, Uchindol, Mareshko, in percentages!

24chasa.bg:

As in previous elections, the site shows preliminary results such as CYCLONS, ANTICYCLONES AND TYPHOONS:

 

You decide whether this is right, ethical, acceptable or not!

@Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria