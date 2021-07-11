Media Violations in Election Day: Reports Preliminary Results, Circumventing the Law

As always, the Bulgarian finds loopholes in the laws to get away with it!

Thus, several media also show the preliminary election results, despite the explicit legal prohibition to do so.

Laws are for everyone and the media should be the ones to monitor compliance, not justify themselves and find "detours".

Their position is: if some do it, we will do it too. Moreover, they escape with impunity every time, despite the code of ethics of the media and the legal authorities, which must monitor this.

Whether for the purpose of more traffic and users, for the purpose of manipulation, or a pure desire for ostentation, this continues to be done.

Here are the media today showing the preliminary results since this morning:

Blitz.bg:

The site has presented 8 participants in today's ELECTION competition as "Bulgaria Grand Prix 2021".

Competing:



Borisov's SUV

Slavi's Hummer

Ninova's Lada

Karaday's bus

Kostov's scooter

The Patriots' tank

Maya's train

Bozhkov's Maybach

Dnevnik.bg:

- in their youtube channel, as well as in viber, you can see which parties with what percentage are throughout the day.

Their explanation is that "The parties have access to the preliminary results and can act on them - why not the voters. Moreover, politicians obviously do not want publicity of these percentages. They monitor the data throughout the day, they are also those who can organize supporters when, where and how much to vote.".





Dir.bg:

For Dir the elections are CONFECTIONERY with the following options:

Gerber paste

"There is such a cake"

Red Velvet Cake

Parfait "Democrat"

Baklava "Saray"

Petit fours "Maya"

Revival cupcakes

Dubai eclairs

Patriot Cupcake





Pik.bg:

Today they have chosen to show the "Car Traffic" to Bankya, Positano, Doganovo, Uchindol, Mareshko, in percentages!

24chasa.bg:

As in previous elections, the site shows preliminary results such as CYCLONS, ANTICYCLONES AND TYPHOONS:

You decide whether this is right, ethical, acceptable or not!



@Novinite.bg