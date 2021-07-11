President Radev: I Voted for a Country that Belongs to the Public Interest

"I voted for a country that belongs to the public interest," said Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev after exercising his right to vote. President Radev voiced hopes that the political parties would take a responsible and constructive approach, in order to meet citizens' expectations.

President Radev noted that the most important thing today is for Bulgarians to turn out en masse to vote. "I am calling on all Bulgarians to cast their ballots. We must vote, if we want to have a legitimate and stable government and National Assembly", said this country’s head of state Radev and added that he expected that the ongoing changes for the better would be irreversible./BNR