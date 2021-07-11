Sunny Weather in Election Day in Bulgaria
Sunny weather is in the forecast for Bulgaria on Sunday. Cumulonimbus clouds will form in Northeastern Bulgaria and the far southwestern parts of the country in the afternoon hours. Local showers and thunderstorms are expected in these areas. The maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 30° and 35°.
Sunny weather is expected over the Black Sea coast. Showers are expected in Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea coast in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures 27°-30°. Seawater temperature will reach 23°-24°.
Sunny weather is also expected in the mountains. Local showers are possible in the mountain areas of Southwestern Bulgaria in the afternoon hours. The maximum temperatures at 1,200 meters will be around 24°, at 2,000 meters- around 18°.
Sunny weather is expected in the first days of the new week. Local afternoon showers are also possible. Hot weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with maximum temperatures exceeding 38° in some parts of the country.
