Sunny Weather in Election Day in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 11, 2021, Sunday // 10:52
Bulgaria: Sunny Weather in Election Day in Bulgaria

Sunny weather is in the forecast for Bulgaria on Sunday. Cumulonimbus clouds will form in Northeastern Bulgaria and the far southwestern parts of the country in the afternoon hours. Local showers and thunderstorms are expected in these areas. The maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 30° and 35°.

Sunny weather is expected over the Black Sea coast. Showers are expected in Bulgaria's Northern Black Sea coast in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures 27°-30°. Seawater temperature will reach 23°-24°.

Sunny weather is also expected in the mountains. Local showers are possible in the mountain areas of Southwestern Bulgaria in the afternoon hours. The maximum temperatures at 1,200 meters will be around 24°, at 2,000 meters- around 18°.

Sunny weather is expected in the first days of the new week. Local afternoon showers are also possible. Hot weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday with maximum temperatures exceeding 38° in some parts of the country.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria