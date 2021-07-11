COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No New Infections in 15 Areas
32 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country, the data of the Unified Information Portal show. Positive samples are 0.3 percent of the tests performed over 11,112. No new infections were found in 15 districts.
The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital is 822, 104 are in intensive care units.
Two people died and six were reported cured.
3,265 doses of vaccine have been given in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 1,850,000. The number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle is close to 848,000.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Infection with Two Covid Variants Simultaneously Is Possible Experts Say
- » Chronic Diseases Are Indicator for Vaccination Against COVID-19 Says Bulgarian Professor
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 61 New Cases
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 55 New Cases, Administered Vaccines Continue to Drop
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: New Infections Continue to Drop, 60 New Cases
- » Vaccinated Small Business Personnel without Mandatory Masks from Today