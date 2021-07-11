COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No New Infections in 15 Areas

Society » HEALTH | July 11, 2021, Sunday // 09:18
32 are the new cases of coronavirus in our country, the data of the Unified Information Portal show. Positive samples are 0.3 percent of the tests performed over 11,112. No new infections were found in 15 districts.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in hospital is 822, 104 are in intensive care units.

Two people died and six were reported cured.

3,265 doses of vaccine have been given in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 1,850,000. The number of people who have completed the vaccination cycle is close to 848,000.

