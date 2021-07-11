Bulgaria's Parliament Elections: 23 Parties and Coalitions Take Part in the July 11 Elections

On July 11, 2021, Bulgaria holds parliamentary elections.

Bulgaria elects deputies for the 46th National Assembly. For the second time this year, we are voting in a parliamentary election. 23 parties and coalitions are fighting for a seat in the National Assembly. For the first time in our recent history, sections with more than 300 voters will be voted on only by machines. In the country these sections are 9401. In about 2800 sections will be voted with ballots. A record number of sections are opened abroad - 784 in 68 countries. In 273 sections there will be a vote by machine, and in 509 there will be a ballot. Election day started at 7 am and will last until 8 pm tonight or as long as there are voters waiting in front of the polling stations, but no later than 9 pm.

There are no reports of serious violations on the day of reflection. CEC members will continue to check complaints and alerts today. Decisions that will be held throughout the day will decide whether or not to punish. The CEC will also closely monitor the operation of the machines. It is the Commission that will decide if there is a problem with them.

Before entering the polling station, the CEC advises us to first get acquainted with the parties and preferences. Once we enter the polling station, we must first provide an identity document, against which we receive the voting card with the machine.