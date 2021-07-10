Pensions' Rise in Bulgaria - Fact Check

Society | July 10, 2021, Saturday // 23:47
The actual monthly amount of the pension for length of service and age of working pensioners increased by an average of BGN 6.01, those for disability due to general illness increased by BGN 2.17, and for disability due to an accident at work and occupational disease - by BGN 1,81.

This is shown by data from the National Social Security Institute, after April 1 this year, when the NSI officially recalculated 294,065 pensions.

It covers working pensioners who have accumulated experience in the previous year and who have not submitted an application for recalculation by 1 April.

If people wish, they can also submit an application to the National Social Security Institute, and then their pension is recalculated not only with the length of service, but also with the insurance income, after its granting.

The largest is the share of labor pensions with an increase between BGN 1 and 5 - almost 39%, followed by the group of pensioners with an increase in the pension between BGN 5 and 10 (nearly 21%).

The amount of 14% of the pensions has increased by more than BGN 10. In the case of pensions for length of service and age, the largest increase in absolute value of the paid monthly amount of the pension is BGN 379.12.

In the case of disability pensions due to general illness, the highest increase in the monthly amount is BGN 190.91 disability pensions due to an accident at work and an occupational disease - by BGN 76.49.

