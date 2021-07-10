Only Fully Vaccinated Can Enter Malta

Malta said it was tightening entry rules to allow only fully vaccinated people to enter the country due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Kriss Ferne said that vaccination certificates will be required from July 14.

“We will be the first country in Europe to take this step,” the minister said.

In Malta, 96 infections were recorded during the previous day and the number of new cases doubled in 24 hours for the fourth consecutive day.

Most cases involve foreign travelers.

Despite an increase in infections, only three Covid-19 patients are currently hospitalized in Malta. Ferne cited this as evidence of the importance of vaccination.

Malta has the highest vaccination rate in Europe and 79% of adults have been fully vaccinated, but at least 84% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.