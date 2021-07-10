Spain Mulls Bringing back Curfews to Counter Surging Vovid-19 Infection Rate and Save Summer Season

Business | July 10, 2021, Saturday
Bulgaria: Spain Mulls Bringing back Curfews to Counter Surging Vovid-19 Infection Rate and Save Summer Season

Spain's Canary Islands and Mediterranean region of Valencia have asked the government to bring back curfews to counter a soaring Covid-19 infection rate among unvaccinated youngsters that is threatening the summer tourism season. Nationwide, cases had been dwindling over recent months but began to surge from the middle of June, propelled by the more contagious Delta variant and more socialising among youth.

 

Concerned by the surge, Germany designated Spain a high-risk area on Friday, obliging returning travellers to take a test to avoid quarantine and potentially cutting off an important source of high-spending tourists. France had already warned its citizens from visiting, though Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto defended Spain as safe.

Hospital admissions have begun to edge up but remain far below levels seen earlier this year, while intensive care occupancy is less than 7%. Daily deaths have been declining since April as the most vulnerable groups, such as elderly people and those with pre-existing conditions, have been vaccinated. Since a state of emergency expired in May, regional authorities have been responsible for the Covid-19 response but need court authorisation or a government decree for strict measures like lockdowns, travel bans and curfews.

The Canaries' regional government said late on Thursday it would ask its Supreme Court to authorise a 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Tenerife, which has the islands' highest coronavirus incidence. Defending the measure, regional leader Angel Victor Torres told Cadena Ser radio on Friday it would prevent crowds building up at nightand over the weekends.

Valencia and the central region of Castilla and Leon, had already asked the central government for curfews but Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday that they were "not on the table."

