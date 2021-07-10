President Radev Met with EC Executive Vice-President Vestager

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev conferred here on Friday with European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, who is in Sofia for the Sixth Three Seas Initiative Summit, the head of State's Press Secretariat reported.



"The National Recovery and Resilience Plan, revised by Bulgaria's caretaker Cabinet, stakes on modernization with a focus on green and digital economy, healthcare and education. The implementation of the projects envisaged in the plan seeks to achieve long- erm results benefiting people rather than a mere absorption of EU funds," Radev told Vestager.



The head of State pointed out during the meeting that Bulgaria has revised its Recovery and Resilience Plan in line with the EU support for the green and digital transition that would give the country sustainable economic prospects. The revised draft is to be submitted to public consultation, after which it will be laid before the next Parliament for approval, the President said.



Radev and Vestager were unanimous that in order to be implemented effectively, the plan should enjoy broad political and public support before being sent to Brussels for approval.

At the meeting, the head of State and the European Commission Executive Vice-President also discussed the transition to a climate neutral economy and the Commission's emission reduction targets. "Member States should have clear prospects when they embark on this transition, so that each country could avoid undesired risks to its economy.

The social and economic impact should be taken into account, too," Radev pointed out. He added that it would be onerous for Bulgaria to give up its baseline generating capacities without an alternative already in place.