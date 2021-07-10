COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 61 New Cases

The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 61 from 15, 368 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on July 10.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 422,414.

The active cases are 7,967.

Of the total, 824 patients are in hospitals, 105 of them being in intensive care.

During the past 24 hours:

· 90 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 396,309

· 11,549 administered doses of Covid-19 vaccines, bringing the total to date to 1,847,225.

· 4 Covid-19 related deaths, thus bringing the death toll to date to 18,138.