Caretaker FM Appoints New Boss of State Financial Inspection Agency
Stefan Belchev is the new director of the State Financial Inspection Agency (ADFI), the Ministry of Finance announced.
On July 1, Finance Minister Asen Vassilev fired the previous manager of the State Agency - Georgi Nachev.
The reasons for the change in the management are based on performed inspections of the efficiency of the ADFI. During these procedures, the inspectors has established a systematic non-fulfillment of the obligations for management and control of the main Agency's activity - achievement of protection of the public financial interests and state finances.
The new manager Stefan Belchev has 25 years of professional experience in the field of internal audit and financial control in the public sector.
He completed his master's degree in economics at the Academy of Economics in Svishtov. He has a scientific degree "Doctor of Economics" with a specialty "Accounting, control and analysis of economic activity".
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » President Radev Met with EC Executive Vice-President Vestager
- » Participants in Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia Adopted Joint Declaration
- » President Radev, Three Seas Initiative: We Appreciate the Support of the US, Germany and EC
- » 6 Parties Will Enter Next Parliament, According to Poll
- » US President Biden and Secretary Blinken Addressed Participants in Three Seas Initiative Summit in Sofia via Video Call
- » Head of IMF: Economies in Three Seas Countries to Grow by 1,2% Faster than Elsewhere in EU