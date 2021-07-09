President Radev, Three Seas Initiative: We Appreciate the Support of the US, Germany and EC

It is very good for business, the public, that the political leadership, international institutions, business associations get together and openly discuss all important issues. Our initiative continues to generate ideas and guidelines to enhance development, improve digital and transport connectivity, Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev said at the opening of the second day of the "Three Seas" initiative on July 9.

The summit in Sofia is another proof that this initiative is developing as a unique tool that strengthens our capacity to develop friendly relations. We highly appreciate the support of the strategic partners - the United States, Germany and the European Commission, said President Radev.

The constant development of these projects shows the level of our ambitions. However, they show a significant deficit and we are faced with the need to implement them, regardless of the budget. Did we use strong enough and comprehensive tools for these purposes, President Radev asked.

He thanked Greece for participating in the initiative at his invitation.

Yesterday we discussed the vision of how to develop better cooperation in education, science, innovation, as a guarantee of prosperity and the future. This is the key to success, this is our political will. We will adopt a joint declaration from Sofia, based on our common political will, the head of state said. I hope that these discussions will continue and be constructive, but that they will not only discuss the possibilities, but the problems as well.

The more open we are, the faster the success will come, Rumen Radev said.

Today (July 9), during the Summit of the Three Seas Initiative, we adopted the joint declaration of the Heads of State. It is an expression of our common political will to work for the accelerated development of our region through improved transport and energy structural connectivity by stimulating public-private partnerships, by introducing new innovative development models, said President Rumen Radev, who is hosting the forum.

The meeting was attended by more than 10 heads of state, heads of government and ministers of the member states and our strategic partners the United States, Germany and the European Commission, Radev added.

400 companies took part in the initiative. This is an incredible success at a forum like this, said the President of Bulgaria.

Radev highlighted the participation of leading technology giants such as Amazon, Google, as well as the participation for the first time of the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, representatives from the Pacific region, the Middle East and Western Europe.

"The Three Seas initiative is becoming increasingly recognizable not only regionally but also globally," said President Radev.

An agreement has been reached between the investment promotion agencies of our countries and the partnership between the industrial chambers of the countries has been deepened.

"I am pleased with the partnership agreement, building a partnership network between the innovation agencies of our countries. This is a clear proof that the efforts we are making to work in promising areas together are already yielding results," Radev said.

Bulgaria hosted the initiative at an important stage for it, when we strive to accelerate the transition from political talk to practical action and real results, the President stressed.

According to him, the fund of the initiative is a unique tool designed to stimulate public-private partnerships, to build relations between government agencies, the political leadership of the countries, international institutions, chambers of commerce, development banks and business is already working.

"The Summit in Sofia is a clear proof, it is a result of our common political will, of improved coordination, of hard work, the initiative is developing rapidly, we already have real practical results and it is becoming more and more attractive not only in the regional aspect, but globally also," Radev said.

During the ceremony, President Radev also handed over the flag of the initiative to the next host country of the forum - Latvia. A postage stamp was also validated on the occasion of the Bulgarian hosting of the "Three Seas"./BNT