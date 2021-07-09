Voting Machines Cannot be Manipulated: Central Election Commission in Bulgaria

July 9, 2021
All 421 voting machines have already been delivered abroad. The machines that will be used in Bulgaria will be delivered to the polling stations on Saturday, the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission  Kamelia Neykova said for the Bulgarian National Television.

She warned the sectional election commissions not to put signs on the electronic cards, as this would defile the general elections.

It is not possible to manipulate 11,000 voting machines which are not connected online, contended Kamelia Neykova. The flash memory of the voting machines is specially protected.  A cryptographic code proves that the machine is fit for the purpose, explained the chairperson of Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission./BNR

